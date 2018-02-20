Harold F. Storkamp, 85, Sartell

August 11, 1932 - February 16, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Harold F. Storkamp, age 85, who passed away Friday at Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Harold was born to John and Clara (Kloeppner) Storkamp on August 11, 1932 in St. Cloud. He was active with Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids and a supporter of Poor Clare Sisters and Boys Town. Harold farmed his entire life, retiring when he was age 69. He won different farming awards from Little Rock Creamery. He took pride in his dogs and cows, treating them like family. Harold loved when company would stop by for an afternoon visit.

Harold was preceded in death by his significant other, Theresa Muehlbauer on April 25, 2004; siblings, Mary Lou Kuechler, Milton Storkamp, Ray Storkamp and Rita Kampa-Sauer.