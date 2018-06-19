Gwendolyn “Gwen” M. Larson, 94, St. Cloud

January 30, 1924 - June 18, 2018

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 22, 2018 at Faith Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Gwendolyn “Gwen” M. Larson, age 94, of St. Cloud who passed away Monday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Pastor George W. Sagissor III will officiate and burial will be in Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Gwen was born January 30, 1924 in Palmer Township to Louis and Eunice (Ness) Mix. She was married to Gordon Larson on February 9, 1946 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. Gwen was a devoted wife and a great, hardworking mom. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in St. Cloud and the Faith LWML. In retirement, Gwen and Gordon spent many years building churches around the United States with Laborers for Christ. She loved playing Scrabble, doing crosswords and watching Wheel of Fortune. Gwen’s hands were always busy sewing, embroidering, making rugs, working in her gardens and keeping her cookie jar full.

Gwen is survived by her children, Gary (Dolleen) Larson of Boy River, Marilyn (Brian) Thompson of Becker, LuAnn Veenstra of St. Cloud, Brian (Tina) Larson of Bemidji, Kevin (Beth) Larson of St. Cloud, Renee (Scott) Winans of Carson City, NV, Dayna Young of South St. Paul; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Delphine Dinsmore, and many other close family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordon on August 10, 2008 and son, Larry on August 10, 1976; brother, Harold Mix and sister, Darlene Trovall.

Memorials are preferred to Faith Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.