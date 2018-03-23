Gun Violence Awareness ‘March For Our Lives’ In Sartell Saturday

SARTELL -- Community members from central Minnesota are gathering for a "sibling march" as a part of the March for Our Lives movement.

The Sartell march is one of hundreds happening around the country, planned by students and survivors of gun violence in several cities. The national day of action will center on calling for lawmakers to pass "common-sense" gun safety legislation.

The march will be at the Sartell City Hall, starting at 10:00 a.m.