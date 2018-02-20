Gun Rights; How Does Central MN Feel? [AUDIO]
Today on WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday program we talked about why school shootings are happening and if gun control should change. Listener views varied from, change nothing to eliminate sales access to AR-15 guns. Some listeners also felt that first person shooter video games are a contributing factor to the violence with young people and how they may be desensitized to killing. Listen to a portion of 2-Cent Tuesday below.
