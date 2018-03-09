Guilty Plea In Sexting Free Speech Challenge
HASTINGS (AP) -- A former middle school cafeteria worker who argued the sexually-explicit photos and texts she sent to a student were constitutionally-protected free speech has now pleaded guilty to felony charges in Dakota County.
Forty-four-year-old Krista Ann Muccio entered the plea Thursday to one felony count of communication with a minor describing sexual conduct. Muccio was a lunchroom worker at Inver Grove Middle School and was charged in March of 2015. Muccio challenged the constitutionality of the state's ``sexting'' law, arguing the pictures and texts were free speech protected under the First Amendment.
The Minnesota Supreme Court last year reversed a state appeals court decision and ruled the law does not violate the Constitution.
Sentencing is set for April 6.