GSDC Selects 2018 Innovation Award Recipients

ST. CLOUD -- Four central Minnesota organizations are being awarded for their innovative problem-solving skills that have created opportunities.

The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has picked two St. Cloud-area for-profit companies and two non-profit organizations to receive their Innovation Award.

Biodapt, Inc. won the for-profit emerging company award. Biodapt is being recognized for making prosthetic products for adaptive sports.

The established company award goes to Brenny Specialized, Inc. The St. Joseph company is being honored for the creation of their Young Driver Training/Apprentice program. The training helps bring more people into a career in transportation.

As for the non-profit organizations, Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid and CentraCare are being recognized for its Medical/Legal Partnership program. The program brings medical care providers and lawyers together to make sure health care outcomes aren't negatively impacted by a patient's social problems.

Feeding Area Children Together is the final award recipient. The non-profit is being awarded for its FACT Packs food program, which is working to provide food to children in need, in central Minnesota.

On November 1, all organizations will be recognized at a GSDC investors meeting.