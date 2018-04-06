GSDC Announced Leadership and Community Award Winners

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud organization and community member are being honored by the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation.

Every year the GSDC gives out a Community Catalyst Award and Leadership Award.

The Community Catalyst Award goes to a company or organization that is a leader in supporting the growth of the St. Cloud metro area.

This year's awardee is the Rotary Club of St. Cloud. The Rotary is being awarded for their work with several community projects. Some of those include the renovation of Lake George and Eastman Park, the Summertime by George music festival and helping fund the Pathways 4 Youth, homeless youth resource center.

The GSDC Leadership Award was presented to Rick Bauerly. The award is given to someone who is actively involved in the work of GSDC and has made personal contributions in helping grow the area economy. Bauerly helped found the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation in 2011. Since then he has been a member of the board of directors.

The GSDC is a non-profit organization that partners with public and private organizations in Central Minnesota. The goal of the organization is to make the St. Cloud metro area one of the best places to work and live in the United States.