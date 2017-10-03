Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation Announces 4 Award Winners

ST. CLOUD - The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has announced the winners of this year's innovation awards.

Mighty Axe Hops of Foley has been given the for-profit emerging company award.

Cybermation of Waite Park will receive the for-profit established company award for creating custom technology systems that enable people with disabilities to communicate and control their environment.

Talahi Community School in St. Cloud has won one of two awards for non-profit organizations. They built an adaptive playground.

And, Jugaad is another non-profit being recognized for the Jugaad Leadership Program, helping prepare minority students and professionals for community engagement and leadership.

Each of the four award winners will get $1,000.