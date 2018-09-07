GREAT Theatre Brings My Fair Lady to St. Cloud [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- One of Broadway's most famous shows is taking center stage in the Granite City this weekend. GREAT Theatre kicks off their 2018 season with "My Fair Lady".

My Fair Lady is the story of a simple flower girl named Eliza Doolittle , who's transformed into a sophisticated lady. Abby Schnobrich plays Eliza and says there is a lot to like about her character.

"She's a really cool lady. A very strong lady, especially for the time period the play is written in. It's a really fun character with a nice transformation throughout the show."

Micky Morstad plays the role of Colonel Pickering. He says the play really captures the attention of the audience with so many elements in one show.

"The whole production is going to be very impressive, the costumes, set, lights, all of the spectacle will be great."

Mitchell Hurrle plays Freddy Eynsford-Hill. He says there's one part of the performance he can't wait to share with the audience.

"My favorite part of the show is Freddy's song "On the Street Where You Live", that's my favorite song in the whole show and I can't wait for the audience to hear it."

My Fair Lady runs Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. inside the Paramount Theatre. Tickets for the show are $36.