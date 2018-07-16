Great Minnesota Get Together to Hold Job Fair

ST. PAUL -- If you are looking for a late summer job, the Great Minnesota Get Together has options for you.

The Minnesota State Fair is hosting their third annual job fair at the Progress Center on the fairgrounds.

The job fair runs from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

There are over 500 positions available including ticket selling, food service, rides and more.

Resumes are not required. Wages range from $9.56-$11 per hour.

You must be 16-years-old or older to apply. You're asked to register online prior to the job fair.