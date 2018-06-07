Grandmother Settles Lawsuit Over Foster Care Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Hennepin County has reached a $1.5 million settlement with the grandmother of a 6-year-old girl who died in foster care four years ago.

Mary Broadus originally sought $20 million in her federal wrongful death lawsuit which accused the county, foster care providers and mental health professionals of ignoring Kendrea Johnson's frequent suicidal thoughts. The girl was found hanging from a jump rope in her foster home in December 2014.

Johnson's attorneys tell the Star Tribune the settlement is a victory for the family and all children in foster care. The settlement was disclosed in a court document filed Wednesday. The county issued a statement which says the settlement was in the best interest of everyone involved.