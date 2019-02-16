Gophers Take Down Hoosiers

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a home win over Indiana.

The Golden Gophers outscored the Hoosiers in both halves of play. In the first act, Minnesota went up 42-30 over Indiana.

They did not slow down in the second act. The Gophers led by as many as 30 points. In the end, they outscored the Hoosiers 42-33 and won big, 84-63.

Jordan Murphy led the team with 23 points and 11 rebounds. He also posted his 18th double-double of the season. Gabe Kalscheur tallied 20 points and shot six-for-eight from three-point range. Amir Coffey added 18 points.

The Gophers improve to 17-9 and 7-8 Big Ten. They will be at the Barn again on Thursday to host the University of Michigan. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.