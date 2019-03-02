Gophers Stomp Sun Devils

The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team took down Arizona State in their first ever meeting on Friday night.

The Sun Devils got out to an early lead over the Gophers. They put up the first goal to take a 1-0 lead. That wouldn’t last long, as Minnesota rallied quickly and never looked back. The Gophers tied up the game 1-1 at the end of the first.

In the second period, Minnesota added another unanswered goal to take their first lead 2-1. They put the game away in the final period with three more goals, winning it 5-1.

Sammy Walker , Blake McLaughlin , Tyler Nanne , Rem Pitlick , and Brent Gates Jr. each scored for the Gophers. Mat Robson made 14 saves and allowed only one goal.

The Gophers improve to 15-15-4 and 11-10-3 Big Ten. They will close out the regular season on Saturday with game two of the series against Arizona State. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.