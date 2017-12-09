Gophers Basketball Continues Slide

FAYETTEVILLE - After a strong start to the season, the University of Minnesota Golden Gopher basketball team has lost 3 of its last 4 after a 95-79 to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Minnesota will most likely drop out of the top 25 polls for the first time this year after back to back losses to Nebraska and most recently Arkansas.

Foul trouble hurt Minnesota again. Reggie Lynch played just 14 minutes after being in foul trouble all game.