The University of Minnesota Gopher men's basketball team picked up a key 59-52 road victory over #22 Wisconsin Thursday night. The Gophers are now 12-2 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten Conference play.

Minnesota was led by Amir Coffey's 21 points, while Dupree McBrayer added 14 points for Minnesota in the win.

The Gophers will host Maryland Tuesday night at Williams Arena. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.