Gopher Baseball Starts Super Regional Friday

Photo Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn, Twins photographer. Jeff is pitching against the Twins in Fort Meyers in this photo.

The schedule for the Gopher baseball NCAA Super Regional at Oregon State in Corvallis, Oregon has been set.  Minnesota will play Game 1 of the series at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon with Game 2 at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.  If a Game 3 is necessary it will be played at 8 p.m. Sunday.  The entire series will be televised on ESPN2.

The Gophers won the Minneapolis Regional over the weekend including a 13-8 victory over UCLA in the finals.  The Gophers are 44-13 this season and are seeded 14th overall while Oregon State is 47-10-1 and seeded 3rd overall.

Gopher relief pitcher Jeff Fasching is a St. Cloud Cathedral graduate.

Filed Under: ncaa tournament
Categories: Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top