GOP Legislature Prepares to Test Dayton’s Resolve on Taxes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Gov. Mark Dayton has vowed he won't consider a tax bill until the Legislature authorizes emergency funding for public schools. Republican lawmakers are calling Dayton's bluff.

The House was preparing Tuesday to vote on a bill that syncs Minnesota's tax code with the recent federal overhaul while making slight cuts to income tax rates. It could come up for a final vote as soon as early Wednesday morning.

That plan is drastically different than Dayton's own proposal. The Democratic governor said Monday he wouldn't negotiate or sign a tax bill until lawmakers provide $138 million for 59 Minnesota schools struggling with budget shortfalls.