LITTLE FALLS -- A low-flying goose sent two people from Little Falls to the hospital Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 55-year-old Timothy Anderson was heading north on Highway 10 at 113th Street just before 3:00 p.m. At that time, a goose flew through the windshield of the vehicle.

Anderson and his passenger, 52-year-old Tawn Bjornson were taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.