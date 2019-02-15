Google Play Card Scam Using Fake Narcotics Investigation

ST. CLOUD -- Another scam is circulating our area, this time, roping you into a fake narcotics investigation as a way to get you to send thousands of dollars via Google Play cards.

Last week, a Stearns County Deputy responded to a fraud complaint in Rockville. In this scam, the scammer actually identifies themselves. They are with the Social Security Office. The scammer will tell the victim their social security number is "compromised" by a narcotics investigation.

The scammer has an easy solution for you, they'll "clean up" your social security number for you. All you need to do is send them thousands of dollars in Google Play cards. In the Rockville fraud, the victim lost $2,500.

The sheriff's office reminds you no government agency uses gift cards as a form of payment.