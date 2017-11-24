Golden Gopher Basketball Stays Undefeated, Beats UMASS

BROOKLYN, NY -- The Gophers (6-0) kept their early season roll going Friday in Brooklyn, beating UMASS (3-2) 69 - 51 in the Barclays Classic.

The Gophers, fresh off a 100 - 57 drubbing of Alabama A&M, routed another team, riding a 41 point first half to the victory. Jordan Murphy led the Gophers, shooting 7 of 13 from the field ending with a total of 16 points.

Amir Coffee was the Gophers' second-leading scorer, with a total of 10 points. Isaiah Washington had seven points on the day. The leading scorer for UMASS was Luwane Pipkins, who had 18 points on 7 of 18 shooting.

This was the first game of the season where Murphy hasn't recorded a double-double, coming up a rebound short. He scored 13 of his 16 points in the first half. The Gophers ended with a 45 - 37 advantage in rebounds. The #14 ranked Gophers will play #25 Alabama Saturday at 4:00 p.m.