Golden Ball Swiped from Como Park Conservatory Is Returned

ST. PAUL (AP) -- A golden ball swiped from the top of the conservatory at St. Paul's Como Park has been returned -- gift wrapped in giant Christmas stocking.

Officials say someone scaled the 64-foot-tall Marjorie McNeely Conservatory over the weekend and stole the finial from atop the building's dome.

A conservatory official put out a request for information Tuesday. An anonymous tip led police to a nearby parking lot, where they found the golden ball in a fabric Christmas stocking that was about 5 feet long.

So far, no one has been arrested in the heist.

Security footage showed five people who appeared to be youth on a path near the conservatory at about 2 a.m. Sunday. About 15 minutes later, two youth reappear on camera -- one of them carrying the decorative ball.