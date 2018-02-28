Girls Basketball Scoreboard- Tuesday

The Big Lake Hornets girls basketball team beat the ROCORI Spartans 61-24 Tuesday night in the Section 5AAA playoffs. The Spartans finish the season with a 2-25 record.

Elsewhere in 5AAA, the Becker Bulldogs upset Apollo 69-63 at Apollo High School. The Eagles season ends with a record of 12-14.

In Section 8AAA the Sartell Sabres advanced with a 62-41 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice. The Sabres advance to play against Fergus Falls Saturday night at St. Cloud State, while the Storm's season ends at 9-18.