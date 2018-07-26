Gap Factory Store Closing Saturday in St. Cloud [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- A national clothing store in St. Cloud is moving ahead with its plans to close.

The Gap Factory Store at 3959 2nd Street South announced in May they would be closing at the end of July.

Store management has confirmed their last day they will be open is Saturday. Messages to Gap Inc.'s corporate team have gone unanswered.

Gap Inc. also owns four other clothing brands including Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta and Intermix.

If you still would like to shop at a Gap store, the next nearest location is the Gap Outlet in the Albertville Premium Outlets.