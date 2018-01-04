Frigid Temps, Lack of Snow Leading to Frozen Pipes

ST. CLOUD -- The frigid temperatures over the last few weeks are starting to cause some water lines to freeze in the St. Cloud area. Roto-Rooter owner Wes Andersen says they are getting 30-40 calls per day...

For anything from frozen drain lines to frozen water lines. Primarily, the windchill overnight gets into a lot of these homes, even newer homes, through any cracks, small leaks in the siding or if the house settles and the foundation cracks. We're seeing the cold air penetrate the house and freeze water lines.

Andersen says it's not just the older homes and neighborhoods. He says they've had calls for service on homes that were built three years ago, to those which are 100-years-old.

Most of the problems according to Anderson are in crawl spaces, additions, and north-facing walls. He says it's important to make sure any cracks are sealed and heat can get to those tucked away spaces.

St. Cloud Public Services Director Pat Shea says they are not asking residents to run a trickle of water through their faucets yet. He says the frost is only 3-4 feet deep and water lines are buried at least six feet below ground. However, Shea says it would be helpful to get a foot of snow to help insulate the ground and slow the frost.

Andersen says it's shaping up to be worse than 2014 when the Polar Vortex caused numerous frozen water lines...

I've been doing this since 1992. 2014 was the worst year I've seen for frozen lines but, this is the earliest I've seen lines freeze up.

If you had problems in 2014 or you think you may have poor heating circulation near pipes, you may want to consider running a constant trickle of water the size of a pencil. He says it will be much cheaper than if you have to call a professional to thaw the line and replace any ruptured lines.