Free Kidney Screenings Being Offered at St. Cloud YMCA

ST. CLOUD -- You can get a free kidney screening at the St. Cloud YMCA this week.

The National Kidney Foundation will be offering the screenings, Thursday from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Lifestyle Health, which is inside the YMCA.

The foundation says one in three adults is at risk of developing chronic kidney disease. People at the highest risk of developing the disease are over 60-years-old, have diabetes, high blood pressure or a history of kidney disease in their family.