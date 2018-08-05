Fred E. Doering, 95, St. Cloud

August 9, 1922 – August 4, 2018

Fred E. Doering, age 95, of St. Cloud passed away on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at his home in St. Cloud, MN.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, August 9, 2018 at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud. Rev. Ken Ferber will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Benson Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday.

Fred was born on August 9, 1922 in Palmer Township to Fred and Helena (Schmidt) Doering. He was married to Vivian Rose on February 24, 1944 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Fred and Vivian were partners in all they did for nearly 70 years of marriage. Fred grew up working hard on his parent’s farm and fixing he railroad tracks in Clear Lake. After he married Vivian, they worked side by side farming in Becker and in their engine rebuilding business in Clear Lake. They built a home on Elk Lake and lived there for several years. After that they bought a winter home in Rogers, AR and spent summers in MN near family at Travelers Country Club, Clear Lake. In 2001 they moved to St. Cloud. They loved to travel in the 5th wheel trailer and enjoyed golf, fishing and family. Fred was a hard working kind and honest man. He was loved deeply by his family and friends.

Survivors include his children; Russell (Nancy) Doering of Pequot Lake, Linda Doering of St. Cloud, and Rich (Marcia) Doering of Burnsville; grandchildren Jayson Doering, Greg (Kirsten) Doering, Mark (Amber)Doering, Dawn Doering, Nicole (Jon) Petrone-Olson, Emily Petrone; great-grandchildren, Jesse, Katie, Tyler, Grady, Kayne, Chelsea, Callie, Olivia and Izabella; brother, Kenneth Doering; sister, Joyce (Jim) Schockweiler; and his beloved cat “Buddy.”

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vivian, brothers Walter, Raymond and Donald Doering; and sisters, Florence Gleason, Edna Arnold and Mildred Skogen.

Heaven gained the most caring, kind, loving, sassy and the hardest working man God ever created. Grandpa was a true legend, from being the biggest farm boy ever to owning his own mechanic shop. This man was mowing the lawn and fixing cars weeks up until the meanest disease ever (dementia) took his life. So glad he gets to rest peacefully in heaven with the love of his life. Go play endless rounds of golf and kick everyone’s butt, we will man your course back home for you! Happy early 96th birthday to the best great-grandpa there ever was. We love you so much, your great-grand daughters, Chelsea and Callie Ramer.