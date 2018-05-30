Frank E. Davison, 75, Little Sauk

April 19, 1943 - May 28, 2018

Frank E. Davison age 75 of Little Sauk died Monday at the Sauk Centre Nursing Home. Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Little Sauk. Pastor Del Moen will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Frank was born April 19, 1943 in Superior, WI to Razel & Irene (Scott) Davison. He married Laura McDonald on September 5, 1964 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Little Sauk. Frank worked as a boiler engineer for Pope/Douglas Incinerating Plant in Alexandria until his retirement. He also was a jack of all trades and enjoyed helping out other people with anything they needed.

Survivors include his wife Laura of Little Sauk; sons, Frank Jr. of Little Sauk; David (Roxanne) of Long Prairie; granddaughter, Lucille Davison of Long Prairie; surrogate daughter, Judy Ellis and brother, Arthur “Bud” Davison of Clarissa.