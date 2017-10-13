Fowl Play: Chicken Thief Ruffles Zimmerman Home

ZIMMERMAN -- Some fowl play in Sherburne County has ruffled the feathers of the Sheriff's Office, as they look for a dozen stolen chickens.

Sheriff Joel Brott says a homeowner in the 13-thousand block of 247th Avenue Northwest in Zimmerman said Thursday he had started noticing a week ago his chickens were missing from their coop.

The owner fences in the chickens but does not lock the coop. The homeowner is also missing a drill, a skill saw and sawzall.

Authorities think there may be more than one chicken thief flocking about.