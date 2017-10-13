Fowl Play: Chicken Thief Ruffles Zimmerman Home
ZIMMERMAN -- Some fowl play in Sherburne County has ruffled the feathers of the Sheriff's Office, as they look for a dozen stolen chickens.
Sheriff Joel Brott says a homeowner in the 13-thousand block of 247th Avenue Northwest in Zimmerman said Thursday he had started noticing a week ago his chickens were missing from their coop.
The owner fences in the chickens but does not lock the coop. The homeowner is also missing a drill, a skill saw and sawzall.
Authorities think there may be more than one chicken thief flocking about.
Anyone with information on the homeowner's feathered friends and other property is asked to call the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office at (763) 765-3500.