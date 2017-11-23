Four People Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash

DARWIN - Four people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 12 near Darwin.

A vehicle was traveling east when the State Patrol says it turned in front of a pickup.

The driver of the turning vehicle was 28-year-old Mitchell Magnuson of Litchfield. He had two passengers, 53-year-old Judy Magnuson of Litchfield and 27-year-old Melanie Magnuson of Litchfield.

The driver of the pickup was 28-year-old Scott Steuck of Dassel.

All four people were taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.