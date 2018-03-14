Four Hurt After Highway 10 Crash North of Sartell

SARTELL -- Four people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10, just north of 85th Street in Watab Township Wednesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 4:00 p.m. an SUV driven by Sarah Johnson of South Haven was heading north on Highway 10 when she slowed for traffic and was rear-ended by a 17-year-old girl.

Johnson had three passengers, seven-year-old Henry Smith, one-year-old Laurie Smith, and four-year-old Porter Smith, all of South Haven. Johnson, Henry Smith, and Porter Smith were all taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Laurie Smith was not hurt, but taken to the hospital as well.