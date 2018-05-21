Four Central Women Vying to be Next Princess Kay of the Milky Way

ST. JOSEPH -- Four women from central Minnesota are among the 12 finalists to become the next Princess Kay of the Milky Way. The women were selected after a weekend-long event at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph.

Katherine Gathje of Richmond is representing Meeker County, Megan Hollerman of Burtrum is representing Todd County, Rebekka Paskewitz of Browerville is also representing Todd County, and Ashley Maus of Freeport is representing Stearns County.

To compete to be Princess Kay of the Milky Way each candidate had to submit an application, personal interview, deliver a speech, and do a mock media interview.