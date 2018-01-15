Former SCSU Student Ready for Another Run at Red Bull Crashed Ice

ST. PAUL -- The Red Bull Crashed Ice event returns to St. Paul this weekend. And, once again this year, one of the top competitors is expected to be former St. Cloud State University student Cameron Naasz.

He says the high flying sport is always a thrill for the fans to watch.

It's a crazy course right in front of the Cathedral of St. Paul. It's just basically a huge bobsled-type track with flat ice. You race four guys at a time on a track filled with jumps, bumps, and hairpin turns. And the last one standing at the end of the night is crowned champion.

Naasz finished third at the event in St. Paul last year. It has been held at the St. Paul Cathedral every year since 2012.

Naasz attended SCSU from 2009 - 2014.

Red Bull Crashed Ice will be in St. Paul this Friday and Saturday from 6:00 - 10:00 p.m. both nights.