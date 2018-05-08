Former California Priest Sentenced for Minnesota Sex Crime

ST. PAUL (AP) -- A former Roman Catholic priest has been sentenced to 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to illegal sexual contact with a Mendota Heights woman during a private Mass.

35-year-old Jacob Bertrand had pleaded guilty in January to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dismissed a second count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Bertrand was sentenced Monday. If he violates any conditions of his probation, he could be sent to prison for four years.