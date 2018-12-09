Former Ag Secretary Bob Bergland Dies at 90

ROSEAU (AP)-- Former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Bob Bergland has died in Minnesota. He was 90.

Bergland's daughter, Linda Vatnsdal , says he died Sunday at a nursing home in Roseau in northern Minnesota

As Agriculture Secretary for President Jimmy Carter , Bergland had the difficult job of defending to Midwest farmers Carter's unpopular decision to embargo grain sales to the Soviet Union after the invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.

Bergland, a Minnesota Democrat, was a U.S. House member from 1971 to 1977 before becoming Agriculture Secretary.

His funeral is planned for Saturday in Roseau.