Forecasters: Two Tornadoes Touch Down, No Injuries

LAKE CRYSTAL -- Forecasters say stormy weather spawned a couple of  tornadoes in south-central Minnesota, but there are no reports of injuries or significant damage.

The National Weather Service says one tornado was reported about 10:30 p.m. Sunday by a trained spotter between Lake Crystal and Judson. A second twister was seen a short time later about six miles north of Lake Crystal.

The weather service says baseball-sized hail fell in Winthrop and Lafayette. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says the storm knocked down trees and power lines, toppled a barn and also damaged farm fields.

