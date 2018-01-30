Foley Seeking Bonding Money for Highway 23 Improvement Project

FOLEY -- A man who lost his wife in a fatal car crash on Highway 23 one year ago, was in Foley pitching safety improvements to state lawmakers Tuesday. Matt Cardinal's wife Lindsay Cardinal was killed on the evening of January 31st, 2017 when her vehicle was hit head-on on Highway 23 on the east side of Foley. It's one of a number of serious crashes in the area in recent years.

Foley city officials hosted members of the Senate's Capital Investment Committee to ask for state bonding money to pay for the city's share of a multi-million dollar safety improvement project on Highway 23. Foley City Administrator Sarah Brunn says it's a challenge for a city of 2,700 people to come up with that kind of money...

We're talking over a million dollars in local costs in addition to other things that we need to do. It's a hardship for Foley. We're trying to partner with MnDOT to get these things done and are asking the Senate Capital Investment Committee to consider us for funding in the bonding bill.

Brunn says they're asking for just over $1.3-million in bonding money to pay for their share.

The improvements include a roundabout at Highway 23 and 8th Avenue, added lighting, turn lanes and improved pedestrian pathways and crossings.