Foley Awarded Grant to Help Improve Pedestrian Safety

FOLEY -- After trying for four years, Foley was picked for the MnDOT "Transportation Alternatives Grant" to fund improvements to Highway 23.

The grant is for $483,075 and is more than the city originally applied for.

These improvements will include pedestrian crossings, at Broadway Avenue, 8th Avenue and Penn street, radar feedback signs, lighting and trail extensions. The trail extensions are; 2,425 feet from 13th Avenue to Penn Street, and another 1,425-foot extension from Birch Drive to Norway Drive.

MnDOT is planning road improvements along Highway 23 on the east side of Foley for 2022. The same year the trail and pedestrian improvements will be started.

Designs Courtesy of: City of Foley