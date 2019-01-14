Florian “Flip” F. Mastey, 86, Sauk Rapids

September 17, 1932 - January 13, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, January 18, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Florian “Flip” F. Mastey, age 86, who passed away Sunday at his home. Rev. Timothy Baltes and Rev. Gregory Mastey will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Friday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Florian Francis Mastey was born September 17, 1932 in Mayhew Lake to John & Agnes (Knapek) Mastey. He served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1953-1956. He married Marian Thompson on Sept. 30, 1963 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Marian passed away in 1989. Flip married Rhonda Brenna on Oct. 9, 1993 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. He worked in maintenance at DeZurik’s for 38 years, retiring in 1995. Flip was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where he served as an usher for many years. He was also a member of Sartell American Legion Post #277 serving as commander for a few years, Knights of Columbus Council 9261, St. Cloud Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622, and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 623. Flip enjoyed fishing, gardening, woodworking, canning tomatoes, cooking, and helping family and friends at a moments notice. He was a kind, determined man who was precise and meticulous in everything he did.

Survivors include his wife, Rhonda of Sartell; daughters, Shelly (Paul) Nordin of Sartell and Jody Mastey (Andrew Reed) of Homer, AK; step daughters, Michele Salinas of Stockton, CA, Jean (Rich) Ervin of Oshkosh, WI, and Tanya (Rhett) Saunders of Colorado Springs, CO; brother and sister, Ronnie (Kathy) Mastey of Sauk Rapids and Connie (Leroy) Schreifels of Sauk Rapids; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Mastey of St. Cloud, Esther Mastey of Foley, and Betty Mastey of Gilman; 14 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Marian; and brothers, Al, Jerome, Sylvester, and John.