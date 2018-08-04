Flash Flooding Closes Some St. Cloud Roads

ST. CLOUD -- Heavy rain and thunderstorms Friday night prompted a flash flood warning in central Minnesota.

St. Cloud Police reported many roadways were closed or impassable due to rainfall and manhole covers were dislodged.

Rainfall totals amounted to between four and five inches as of early Saturday morning. There were reports of stalled vehicles along 9th Avenue South underneath the Highway 23 overpass and along 2nd Street South and 29th Avenue South in St. Cloud.

The flash flood warning was in effect until 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

More scattered rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast Saturday and Sunday.