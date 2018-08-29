Five People Hurt in Crash Near Buffalo Involving Two Vans

BUFFALO -- Five people were hurt when two vans collided near Buffalo. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 25 at 19th Street in Wright County.

A Dodge Caravan driven by 33-year-old Benjamin Gaisford of Monticello was going south on Highway 25 when a Ford Cargo Van driven by 59-year-old Roxann Brynstad of Rockford made a left turn in front of the other vehicle.

Gaisford and his four passengers: 31-year-old April Gaisford , infant Archer Gaisford , six-year-old Isabella Gaisford , and four-year-old Sophia Gaisford were all taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Brynstad was not hurt.