Five People Hospitalized After Crash Near Princeton

WYANETT -- Five people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Isanti County on Friday.

The incident happened on Highway 95 near Wyanett shortly before 9:20 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV and a van were going east on Highway 95 when a cargo van going west crossed the center line. The cargo van hit the SUV and then the van.

The driver of the SUV, 79-year-old Gerald Cronquist of Princeton, and the driver of the van, 64-year-old James Strong of Princeton, were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the SUV, 80-year-old Jacqueline Cronquist of Princeton, as well as the driver and passenger in the cargo van, 69-year-old Edward Vesel and 69-year-old Sharon Vesel of Vadnais Heights, were taken to HCMC with non-life threatening injuries.