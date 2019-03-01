Firefighters Contain a Large Chemical Spill in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Firefighters have contained a large chemical spill at an industrial company in Minneapolis.

Hawkins Chemical was evacuated Friday where an estimated 5,400 gallons of nitric acid spilled. No injuries have been reported.

Nitric acid is a highly corrosive, toxic liquid that can cause burns. Fire officials say some of the acid got into storm drains so the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Minneapolis Public Works are working with the fire department to mitigate that.