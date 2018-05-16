Fire Destroys Meeker County Home

DASSEL TOWNSHIP -- A house in Meeker County is considered a total loss after a fire broke out Tuesday morning.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze says the emergency call came in shortly before 10:00 a.m. when the owner, Scott Pusc, reported smoke coming from his house.

Sheriff's deputies and fire crews from Dassel and Cokato responded to the 71,500 block of 268th Street in Dassel Township.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames but not before they caused extensive damage.

No one was hurt and the Red Cross was called in to assist the homeowner.