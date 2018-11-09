ST. CLOUD-- This weekend some young figure skaters have the opportunity to put their skills to the test.

The St. Cloud Figure Skating Club is holding their 27th Annual Granite City Classic. From 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, skaters from the five-state area will be competing in individual and synchronized events.

Crista Mrozek is the Chair of the Granite City Classic. She says the competition is non-qualifying.

We are a non-qualifying competition so you come and you skate and that's it. If it's a qualifying competition then like the top two people would move onto another competition. We're non-qualifying so you come, you have fun, you compete, and you go home.

The event is the largest figure skating competition in central Minnesota. Mrozek says it is also the biggest fundraiser for the St. Cloud Figure Skating Club which is celebrating its 45th year.

This helps us keep our ice costs low and do fun things for the skaters.

The two-day event is open to the public and admission is free.