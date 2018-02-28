Farm Show Still Drawing Strong Interest Five Decades In [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Farmers and anyone interested in the agricultural industry found their way to the River's Edge Convention Center this week for the Central Minnesota Farm Show.

Andy Noble is the Chair of the event. He says the industry has come along way since the show began over 50 years ago inside the Crossroads Mall.

"About 80 percent of our vendors come back year after year. But as things change we do need to find vendors that hit the trends. We have a booth that specifically deals with drones and how they can be used on the farm."

Over 200 vendors are on display showcasing different farm equipment, feed and new trends. Noble says the show really puts into perspective how much agriculture plays a role in our society.

"To go from Monday when this place is empty to now seeing all this equipment. It makes you think that all the businesses we work with locally are affect by agriculture in some way."

The show is free to attend and runs until 4:00 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday.