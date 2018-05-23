Fans Chat With Gopher Coaches During St. Cloud Stop on Road Trip

ST. CLOUD - The Gopher Road Trip made its annual stop in St. Cloud Wednesday.

Gopher fans had a chance to talk sports with some of their favorite coaches. Head football coach PJ Fleck says they're excited for the upcoming season, and the addition of former Tech Tiger standout Brevyn Spann-Ford.

I remember when he came to camp he did a tremendous job. His length, size, his ability to make plays, it seemed like the total package for us.

Fleck says he likes the directions each program is heading. He also says there is a buzz among student athletes with the opening of the new Athletes Village complex.

It's a one stop shop and that's what you want in a student athlete. It also has a way of connecting people. It takes 755 student athletes and connects us all and that enhances an experience.

Head basketball coach Richard Pitino says after a rough ending last season, he's looking forward to getting healthy and adding some quality young talent.

Two years ago, when we had a tough year we had the team to respond. I feel we have a team that can respond this year. Now we have some new players to incorporate but I'm excited about that.

The university has also had an eventful past few months with the hiring of WNBA legend Lindsey Whalen and former SCSU men's hockey coach Bob Motzko.

Pitino says he expects great things from Whalen.

Her resume speaks for itself. You think about how she is going to recruit, who wouldn't want to play for her. She is going to be a terrific addition to the athletic department.