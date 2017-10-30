Fall Fun Fest at River’s Edge Convention Center Tuesday

ST. CLOUD -- You and your family can stay warm and have a blast in town this Halloween.

The Joy Christian Center is hosting their annual Fall Fun Fest at the River’s Edge Convention Center Tuesday night from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

There will be food, games, puppet and drama shows, and of course plenty of candy. You are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Salvation Army.

Parking is free in the ramp under the Convention Center. The event is free and open to everyone.

WJON Intern Jacob Lundy wrote this story.