Explore Tractors, Semis, and More at “Touch the Truck” Fundraiser

ST. CLOUD -- You can get up close to some of the big rigs that travel our roads Friday afternoon.

Minser Chiropractic Clinic is holding their "Touch the Truck" fundraiser to benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Central Minnesota and the St. Cloud Figure Skating Club.

Dr. Mary Beth Minser says for the last 13 years, this event has been a 5K and felt it was time for a change.

We wanted to incorporate a larger age group of people than years past. So you can bring grandma and grandpa, kids, babies, etc.

She says there will be roughly 30 different types of trucks, tractors and semis you can climb in and explore. There will also be several kid-friendly activities.

Kids have a need to touch, ride and explore and what better way to do it than when you can do something hands on like this event.

Tickets for the event are $4 for adults, $2 for kids and can be found at Big Brothers/Big Sisters or Minser Chiropractic locations.

The event will be held in the MAC parking lot from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.