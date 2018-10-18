Ex-FBI Agent in MN Gets 4 Years in Document-Leak Case

ST. PAUL (AP) -- A former FBI agent in Minnesota who admitted to leaking classified documents to a reporter has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Terry James Albury was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty in April to the unauthorized disclosure of national defense information and unauthorized retention of national defense information.

Prosecutors say he betrayed public trust when he stole more than 70 documents, including 50 that were classified. They asked for him to be sentenced to more than four years.

Albury's defense attorneys requested probation, saying he's a patriot who was morally conflicted by the FBI's counterterrorism policies.

The Trump administration and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have made prosecuting government employees who leak sensitive information a high priority.

The date and content of one leaked document corresponded with a story on The Intercept.