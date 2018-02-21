Event Scheduled for Highway 23 Crash Reduction Project

FOLEY -- Efforts continue to try to make Highway 23 safer between Foley and Milaca. Officials are inviting you to an event Thursday night to launch phase two of the Highway 23 Crash Reduction Project.

Driving educator Larry Nadeau , Toward Zero Deaths Coalition member Tom Nixon and Matt Cardinal will make presentations. Cardinal is the husband of Lindsay Cardinal who was killed in a crash on Highway 23 last winter.

Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says they want to get everyone thinking about safe driving habits.

The event will be at the Foley Fire Hall from 6:00-7:00 p.m.